President Donald Trump responds to a question from the news media as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, should meet "personally" with the Hong Kong protesters to discuss ending the huge anti-government demonstrations that have rocked the Asian financial center for weeks.

"If President Xi would meet directly and personally with the protesters, there would be a happy and enlightened ending to the Hong Kong problem. I have no doubt!" Trump said on Twitter.