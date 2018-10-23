A giant balloon with the figure of Donald Trump in diapers unleashed some tension in Houston on Monday, where supporters of the president with red caps and supporters of the Democrats exchanged insults, with the police in the middle and the media watching.

An activist, who identified herself as Annie, promoter of the "weeping baby Trump," explained to EFE that the motive of her proposal is to denounce the policies of the president and of Texas senator, Ted Cruz, who is running for re-election, for their attacks on civil rights such as public health, which causes drastic consequences.