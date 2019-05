Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (R) shows the way to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) as they proceed to their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, May.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG/POOL

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) and his Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer arrive for a group photo session after their meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, May.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG/POOL

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (C) talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (2-L), US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (L) after their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, May.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG/POOL

A Chinese staff peeps on a door during a China-US meeting between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, May.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG/POOL

The threat by US President Donald Trump of new tariffs on Chinese imports if an agreement is not reached on Friday has intensified trade relations with Beijing and caused heavy falls in international markets.

With two tweets on Sunday, and after a truce of more than six months, Trump distanced the possibility of an end to the trade war between the two largest world economies, when it was thought that it was close to an agreement.