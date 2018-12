A handout photo made available by G20 Argentina shows Chinese President Xi Jinping during a plenary session of the second and last day of the G20 Summit, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/G20 ARGENTINA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by G20 Argentina shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) during a plenary session of the second and last day of the G20 Summit, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec 1, 2018.

The President of the United States agreed Saturday to suspend for 90 days the plan to increase tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on Chinese products worth $200 billion, while Washington negotiated with Beijing structural changes to its economy.

The agreement was a result of a working dinner between Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Buenos Aires at the end of the G20 Summit.