Mexico's president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, Jun. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Members of the National Institute of Migration (INAMI) and federal police detain Central American migrants in Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico, Jun. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lopez

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks to the media about President Trump's proposed tariffs on Mexican exports outside the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, Jun. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald Trump greets members of the media as he arrives on the South Lawn of the White House after a trip to Europe, in Washington DC., USA, Jun. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced the indefinite suspension of tariffs against Mexican imports on Friday after the two countries signed a deal to stem the flow of migrants from Central America.

The proposed tariffs, which had been due to be implemented on Monday, were lifted after the US and Mexico signed an agreement following days of negotiations in Washington.