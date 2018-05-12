US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speaks during a meeting on trade with governors and members of Congress at the White House in Washington DC, United States, April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Chris Kleponis

US President Donald Trump renewed on Friday his criticism of the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) just as senior US, Canadian and Mexican officials have been meeting with the goal of concluding the renegotiation of the agreement.

"We'll see what happens. We're negotiating NAFTA right now. I've never been a NAFTA fan, as you know. NAFTA has been a terrible deal for the United States and one of the worst trade deals in history," Trump told reporters before attending a roundtable at the White House with executives from the world's largest automakers, including General Motors, Ford, Toyota and Daimler.