President Donald Trump holds a news conference in the White House Rose Garden in Washington on Jan. 4, 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

President Donald Trump on Saturday said that negotiations to fully reopen the government are continuing on the weekend and demanded once again that Democratic lawmakers approve the funds he wants to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

"Teams negotiating this weekend!" declared Trump on Twitter, amid a series of tweets discussing the partial government shutdown, now in its 15th day.