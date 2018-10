A supporter of Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro wears a mask depicting US President Donald Trump to celebrate the ultrarightist Brazilian politician's run-off election victory on Oct. 28, 2018, in Sao Paulo. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose for a photo as they welcome trick-or-treaters to the White House for Halloween festivities, in Washington, 28 October 2018. EFE/EPA/MIKE THEILER / POOL

President Donald Trump said Monday that he had an "excellent" telephone conversation with Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, with whom he promised to work "closely" on trade and security.

"Had a very good conversation with the newly elected President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who won his race by a substantial margin. We agreed that Brazil and the United States will work closely together on Trade, Military and everything else!" Trump said on his official Twitter account.