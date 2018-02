President Donald Trump listens to remarks during the National Prayer Breakfast, in Washington, DC., Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE THEILER / POOL

The United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building is pictured with a special lens in downtown Washington, DC, USA, May 14, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

President Donald Trump on Thursday nominated California attorney Charles "Chuck" Rettig to head the Internal Revenue Service.

Rettig is an expert in tax and finance, a long-time tax lawyer with the Hochman, Salkin, Rettig, Toscher & Perez law firm in Beverly Hills.