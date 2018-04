South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) shake hands at the military demarcation line (MDL), at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL

US President Donald J. Trump walks off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEN CEDENO

The United States president said he would meet with the leader of North Korea within a month, during a speech to supporters in Michigan on Saturday.

Donald Trump was addressing a boisterous crowd at a rally outside Detroit which resembled one of his election campaign stops.