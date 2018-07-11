US President Donald J. Trump (R) attends a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (unseen) ahead of a NATO Summit, at the US Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, Jul 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The President of the United States on Wednesday launched a tirade against a planned natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany that he said would bring Berlin fully under Moscow's control and undermine NATO's principles.

Donald Trump's scathing criticism of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg set a bellicose tone for his participation at an Alliance summit in Brussels, where several member heads of state and government were to discuss, among other things, defense spending contributions, another thorny issue for the White House leader, who has often said the US is paying more than its fair share.