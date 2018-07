Cem Halavurt (C), the lawyer of jailed US pastor Andrew Brunson, speaks to media in front of the courthouse after the trial of Brunson at Aliaga Prison in Izmir, Turkey, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

The wife of jailed US pastor Andrew Brunson, Norine Brunson leaves the courthouse after the trial of Brunson at Aliaga Prison in Izmir, Turkey, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

US citizen, pastor Andrew Craig Brunson pictured in Izmir, coastal city of Turkey, May 20, 2017 (issued 13 March 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/DEPO PHOTOS TURKEY OUT

The president of the United States Wednesday urged his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to release a US Protestant pastor accused of terrorism activities in the country.

"A total disgrace that Turkey will not release a respected U.S. Pastor, Andrew Brunson, from prison. He has been held hostage far too long. @RT_Erdogan should do something to free this wonderful Christian husband & father. He has done nothing wrong, and his family needs him!" Donald Trump tweeted.