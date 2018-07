A soldier carries a box containing remains believed to be from American servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War after arriving from North Korea, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Jul. 27, 2018. EPA/KIM HONG-JI/POOL

US Army soldiers salute as vehicles carry remains believed to be from American servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War after they arrived from North Korea, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Jul. 27 2018. EPA-EFE/Ahn Young-joon/POOL POOL PHOTO

UN honor guards carry small boxes containing remains believed to be from American servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War after arriving from North Korea, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Jul. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ahn Young-joon/POOL

The president of the United States on Friday thanked North Korea's leader for returning the remains of 55 US soldiers who died in the Korean War.

"After so many years, this will be a great moment for so many families. Thank you to Kim Jong Un," tweeted Donald Trump, for whom Kim Jong-un's gesture comes as a diplomatic win as it was part of an agreement between President Trump and Kim during the historic Jul. 12 Singapore summit.