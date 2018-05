(FILE) Yoo Yong-kyu, an official at the South Korean national earthquake situation room of the Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea, explains the location of an artificial earthquake detected from North Korea's nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, Sep. 3, 2017 (reissued Apr. 26, 2018). EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE / COMPOSITE) North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) talks during a summit at the Peace House in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018, and US President Donald J. Trump (R) speaks on the South Lawn of the White House before departing by Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States President thanked North Korea's decision to dismantle its nuclear test center as "a gentle gesture", weeks before his planned meeting with the country's supreme leader on Jun. 12 in Singapore.

"North Korea has announced that they will dismantle the Nuclear Test Center this month, before the big June 12 Summit, thank you, a very smart and gentle gesture!" said Donald Trump in a message on his Twitter account.