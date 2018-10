US pastor Andrew Brunson arrives at Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport after he was released following his trial at the Aliaga Prison Court in Izmir, Turkey, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tolga Bozoglu

US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, DC, United States, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump waves as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, DC, United States, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

President Donald Trump thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his "help" in securing the release of US pastor Andrew Brunson, who spent two years in a Turkish prison and who will meet with Trump in the White House on Saturday.

The US president said via Twitter that the meeting with Brunson is scheduled to take place at 2:30 pm in the Oval Office.