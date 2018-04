President Donald Trump speaks at a White House meeting with lawmakers and governors on trade and agriculture on April 12, 2018, at which he also made some remarks about the talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). EFE-EPA/Chris Kleponis POOL

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that there is no "timeline" for finalizing a new deal on NAFTA or that he is forcing the talks to move forward quickly.

"It's coming along great," said Trump in brief remarks on the subject at the start of a White House meeting with lawmakers and governors in response to a question about the North American Free Trade Agreement talks with Mexico and Canada. "We're getting pretty close to a deal."