Protesters gather at Pershing Square in opposition of any US military involvement in the Middle East, Los Angeles, California, USA, 04 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON

Adam Wimberly, 22, shouts slogans as protesters gather at Pershing Square in opposition of any US military involvement in the Middle East, Los Angeles, California, USA, 04 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON

Demonstrators march to the Trump International Hotel to protest US military involvement in the Middle East in Washington, DC, USA, 04 January 2020. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

People protest the US military involvement in the Middle East, in Times Square, New York, New York, USA, 04 January 2020. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

US President Donald J. Trump speaks during the Evangelicals for Trump Coalition Launch, at the King Jesus International Ministry in Miami, Florida, USA, 03 January 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Iranian clerics mourn as they stand in front of a huge poster of late Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, take part during anti-US protests in Tehran, Iran, 04 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

The president of the United States said Saturday that he has identified 52 Iranian targets and will respond “very fast and very hard” to any reprisal from Tehran for the death of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, which the US leader ordered.

"Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites... some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD,” Donald Trump said on Twitter. EFE-EPA