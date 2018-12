President Donald Trump (l) meets on Dec. 11, 2018, in the Oval Office with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (r) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (not shown). EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to shut down the US government due to lack of funding if the budget that Congress must approve this month does not include an amount he considers sufficient to build a wall along the border with Mexico.

Trump issued his ultimatum during a heated argument in the Oval Office with Democratic leaders from the House of Representatives and Senate, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, respectively.