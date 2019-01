US President Donald Trump speaks to a news conference in the White House Rose Garden on Jan. 4, 2019, after meeting with the new Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, whom he told that the current government shutdown could last for "months and even years." EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (l.) and the new speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi (r.), tell a press conference on Jan. 4, 2019, that US President Donald Trump told them that the current government shutdown could last for "months and even years." EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

Democratic leaders of Congress said that US President Donald Trump, with whom they met on Friday for the second time this week, would put no time limits on the current government shutdown.

""We told the president we needed the government open. He resisted. In fact, he said he'd keep the government closed for a very long period of time, months or even years," Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said upon leaving the meeting at the White House.