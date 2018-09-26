(From left to right) Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron chat before the United Nations Security Council session in New York on Sept. 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

President Donald Trump presides at the United Nations Security Council session in New York on Sept. 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to impose sanctions that are "stronger than ever" on Iran, while his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, demanded a "long-term strategy" to deal with Iran's nuclear program that not only focuses on economic restrictions.

Trump - chairing the UN Security Council session - once again called the 2015 nuclear pact with Iran and other world powers a "horrible, one-sided deal (that) allowed Iran to continue its path toward a (nuclear) bomb and gave the regime a cash lifeline when they needed it the most."