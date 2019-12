US President Donald Trump, seen leaving Washington for London on Dec. 2, 2019, said this Monday that he will immediately restore tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminum from Brazil and Argentina, and demanded that the Federal Reserve lower interest rates. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

US President Donald Trump said this Monday that he will immediately restore tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminum from Brazil and Argentina, and demanded that the Federal Reserve lower interest rates.

"Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies. which is not good for our farmers," the president tweeted.