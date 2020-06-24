DC Police officers gather on 16th Street outside Lafayette Square the day after protestors attempted to remove a statue of President Andrew Jackson across from the White House in Washington, 23 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Police and protesters have a stand off after protesters attempted to pull down the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Park across the street from the White House, in Washington DC, on 22 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened people who vandalize monuments and historic statues with 10 years behind bars, according to federal and other prevailing law, claiming that such penalties would also be retroactively applied to acts of vandalism committed in the past.

"I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent," the president wrote on Monday morning on his Twitter account.