Honduran migrants traveling to the United States wave flags before continuing their journey to the border between Guatemala and Mexico in Esquipulas, Guatemala, 16 October 2018. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Honduran migrants sleep on the floor of a gym in Esquipulas, Guatemala, 15 October 2018. The caravan of thousands of Honduran migrants who left their country on the weekend crossed the border with Guatemala planning to cross Mexico to reach the United States. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Honduran migrants sleep on the floor of a gym in Esquipulas, Guatemala, 15 October 2018. The caravan of Honduran migrants who left their country on the weekend crossed the border with Guatemala planning to cross Mexico to reach the United States. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to "immediately" withdraw US aid funds allocated to Honduras if a caravan of migrants that left that country on the weekend is not stopped before it gets to the US.

"The United States has strongly informed the President of Honduras that if the large Caravan of people heading to the U.S. is not stopped and brought back to Honduras, no more money or aid will be given to Honduras, effective immediately!" said Trump on Twitter on Tuesday morning, referring to Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez.