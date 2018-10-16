President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to "immediately" withdraw US aid funds allocated to Honduras if a caravan of migrants that left that country on the weekend is not stopped before it gets to the US.
"The United States has strongly informed the President of Honduras that if the large Caravan of people heading to the U.S. is not stopped and brought back to Honduras, no more money or aid will be given to Honduras, effective immediately!" said Trump on Twitter on Tuesday morning, referring to Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez.