Honduran migrants rest in the Salvadoran town of Pasaqina early on 18 October 2018 after making their way past a border crossing station in El Amatillo, El Salvador. More than 100 Honduran migrants are waiting at El Amatillo to continue their journey to Guatemala and their final destination, the United States. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

A woman distributes food to a group of Honduran migrants who are resting in the Salvadoran town of Pasaqina early on 18 October 2018 after making their way past a border crossing station in El Amatillo, El Salvador. More than 100 Honduran migrants are waiting at El Amatillo to continue their journey to Guatemala and their final destination, the United States. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

The president of the United States threatened Thursday morning to use the military to close the border with Mexico if a caravan of thousands of Honduran migrants bound for the US continues its journey.

In a series of tweets, Donald Trump said the caravan was Democratic Party-led, claimed that many of the migrants were criminals and urged Mexico to intervene to stop the group from reaching the border.