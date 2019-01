US President Donald Trump holds a press conference in the White House Rose Garden on Dec. 4, 2019, during which he threatened to declare a national emergency that would allow him to order construction of a border wall with Mexico without Congressional approval of the needed funds. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump (l.) holds a press conference beside Vice President Mike Pence (r.) in the White House Rose Garden on Dec. 4, 2019, during which he threatened to declare a national emergency that would allow him to order construction of a border wall with Mexico without Congressional approval of the needed funds. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump threatened Friday to declare a national emergency that would allow him to order construction of a border wall with Mexico without Congressional approval of the needed funds.

"I can do it if I want," Trump told a press conference when asked about the possibility of starting construction on the wall without a go-ahead from Congress, due to the Democrats' refusal to approve its financing.