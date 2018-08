US President Donald J. Trump speaks to his supporters during a rally at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, USA, Aug 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK LYONS

The President of the United States Thursday threatened to intervene in the Department of Justice and the FBI if they failed to do their jobs.

Donald Trump lashed out at the agencies and the media during a rally in Evansville, Indiana, aimed at improving Republican prospects in the November legislative elections, in which his party is vying for control of Congress.