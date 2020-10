US President Donald J. Trump speaks during his Make America Great Again campaign rally at the Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, USA, 12 October 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

US President Donald J. Trump arrives to attend his Make America Great Again campaign rally at the Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, USA, 12 October 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

US President Donald J. Trump waves at supporters during his Make America Great Again campaign rally at the Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, USA, 12 October 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

An energized United States president on Monday returned to the campaign trail with his first rally since his hospitalization for COVID-19, saying he feels “powerful” and threatening to “kiss everyone” in the audience.

Donald Trump’s supporters gathered at Orlando Sanford International Airport, in the center of Florida, where there was no social distancing and few wore masks. EFE-EPA