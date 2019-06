Police officers watch protesters gathered outside the offices of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RICK MUSACCHIO

The president of the United States on Monday said that immigration enforcement authorities would begin deporting millions of undocumented migrants from the country in the coming week.

Donald Trump did not provide further details on the immigrants who would be affected by the mass removal.