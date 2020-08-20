The president of the United States announced Wednesday that his secretary of state will demand activating a mechanism to reimpose sanctions on Iran that were lifted with the 2015 nuclear agreement, a move that promises to generate dispute within the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"Today I'm directing the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to notify the UN Security Council that the United States intends to restore virtually all of the previously suspended United Nations sanctions on Iran," Donald Trump said during a press conference at the White House, referring to a controversial so-called “snapback” mechanism. EFE-EPA