President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to impose an "economic penalty" on Mexico if it does not halt the flow of illegal drugs into US territory and to place 25 percent tariffs on all Mexican-made cars that are shipped into the US if it stops deporting undocumented migrants who cross into Mexico from Guatemala.

"I am looking at an economic penalty for the 500 Billion Dollars in illegal DRUGS that are shipped and smuggled through Mexico and across our Southern Border. Over 100,00 Americans die each year, sooo many families destroyed!" wrote Trump on his Twitter account, perhaps intending to say "100,000" if not for his typo.