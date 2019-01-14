US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, (Not in picture) the Deputy Prime Minister and Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs hold a joint press conference after Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue conference in Doha,Qatar, Jan 13 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

US president Donald Trump warned on Sunday that he will economically devastate Turkey if it attacks the Kurds.

The president also advised the Kurds to avoid provoking the Turkish government.