US President Donald J. Trump (C), speaks while meeting with the crew and passengers of Southwest Airlines Co. flight 1380 in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andrew Harrer / POOL

President Donald Trump will announce in a "couple of days" the date and location of the meeting he plans to hold with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the first top-level summit in the history of the two nations.

"We're setting up meetings right now, and I think it's probably going to be announced over the next couple of days - location and date," Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.