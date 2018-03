US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks before signing a presidential proclamation on steel and aluminum tariffs, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald Trump will attend the Summit of the Americas to be held in Peru next April, in what will be his first trip to Latin America since being elected more than a year ago, the White House told EFE on Friday.

Trump will first attend the Summit of the Americas, to take place in Lima on April 13-14, though details of his possible bilateral meetings there have not yet been announced.