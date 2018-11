The president of the United States, Donald Trump, speaks at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/File

The president of the United States will give a press conference Wednesday morning to comment on the midterm elections, in which the Republicans maintained control of the Senate but lost their majority in the House of Representatives.

"President @realDonaldTrump will hold a press conference today at 11:30am at the White House in the East Room. The event will be open press," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders wrote on Twitter.