US President Donald Trump waves from the North Portico before departing the White House in Washington, DC, United States, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

The White House said Friday that it would consider the possibility that US President Donald Trump attend the Dec. 1 inauguration of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as Mexico's head of state.

"Although we haven't yet received a formal invitation for President Trump to attend, we will give special consideration to the invitation," a spokesperson for the National Security Council told EFE on condition of anonymity.