State and Federal forces guard Sierra Bavispe to protect the movements of LeBaron family and the international press that have gathered in this area to cover the family's dead members funerals, after an attack on Nov. 4, by an armed group with a death toll of 9, including 6 children, in the state of Sonora, Mexico, Nov. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LUIS TORRES

Family and friends mourn over Thursday Rhonita, 30, one of the victims of the Mormon community, who were attacked by drug traffickers in the state of Sonora, Mexico, Nov. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Luis Torres

US President Donald J. Trump speaks before signing an Executive Order Establishing the Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives at the White House, Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

The president of the United States said Tuesday that he plans to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

“I will be designating the cartels,” Donald Trump said on being asked about the issue during a radio interview with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly. EFE-EPA