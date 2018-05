US President Donald Trump speaks at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas, United States, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Larry W. Smith

US President Donald Trump will meet with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in at the White House on May 22, ahead of the real estate mogul's summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-un, the administration said Friday.

"This third summit between the two leaders affirms the enduring strength of the United States-Republic of Korea alliance and the deep friendship between our two countries," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.