US President Donald J. Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, USA, 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Erin Schaff / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump arrives at a campaign style rally at North Side Middle School in Elkhart, Indiana, USA, 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

US President Donald J. Trump speaks during campaign rally at North Side Middle School in Elkhart, Indiana, USA, 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) greet three US detainees that were released by North Korea, upon their arrival aboard a military aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, USA, 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump (C) delivers remarks to members of the media after greeting US detainees that were released by North Korea; Tony Kim (L) and Kim Dong-Chul (R); at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, USA, 10 May 2018. The detainees were released by North Korea in a good will gesture ahead of a planned summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Trump to meet Kim at US-North Korea summit on June 12 in Singapore

The President of the United States said Thursday that the US-North Korean leader summit will take place on June 12 in Singapore, a Southeast Asian country that maintains good relations with both countries.

After several weeks of speculations, Donald Trump finally announced the date and venue for the first-ever meeting between the US president and the North Korean leader.