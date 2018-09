Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, arrives to attend the opening ceremony of new parliament term at the National Assembly, in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Oct. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/NOUFAL IBRAHIM

US President Donald J. Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House to depart by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The president of the United States is set to receive the emir of Kuwait on Sep. 5, the White House said on Friday.

Emir Sabah al Ahmed will meet with Donald Trump at the White House as the head of a delegation to discuss trade, investment and cooperation in security, spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a press release.