The motorcade carrying US President Donald Trump travels through the streets on the way to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) talks with US President Donald Trump (L) during an expanded meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIM HONG-JI / POOL

Members of the Korean Veterans Association gather to support US President Donald Trump's visit to South Korea, in Seoul, South Korea, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A view of Gaepung-gun county, North Korea, Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), as seen from the Odusan observatory in Paju in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) speak during an expanded meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIM HONG-JI / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) speaks to US President Donald Trump (L) conduct a joint press conference after holding expanded talks at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (not pictured) speak during an expanded meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIM HONG-JI / POOL

The United States president and the leader of North Korea will on Sunday meet at the inter-Korean demilitarized zone.

“We’re going to the DMZ border and I’ll be meeting with Chairman Kim. I look forward to it very much,” President Donald Trump said after South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in confirmed the DMZ meeting in a joint press conference in Seoul.