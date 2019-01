White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders speaks on Jan. 18, 2019, after US President Donald Trump welcomed the head of North Korean intelligence, Kim Yong-chol, to the Oval Office, where, she said, it was decided that the next Trump-Kim Jong-un summit will take place in late February. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders speaks on Jan. 18, 2019, after US President Donald Trump welcomed the head of North Korean intelligence, Kim Yong-chol, to the Oval Office, where, she said, it was decided that the next Trump-Kim Jong-un summit will take place in late February. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

The next summit of US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un will take place toward the end of February, the White House said Friday.

The announcement came after Trump met for 90 minutes in the Oval Office with the head of North Korean intelligence, Kim Yong-chol.