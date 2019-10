US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (R) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (L) greet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (C) prior to negotiations at the office of the US Trade Representative in Washington, DC, USA, on Oct. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald Trump said he will hold talks at the White House on Friday with China's vice premier and top trade negotiator, Liu He, a meeting that comes a week before Washington is set to further ratchet up the trade war with higher tariffs on Chinese imports.

"Big day of negotiations with China. They want to make a deal, but do I? I meet with the Vice Premier tomorrow at The White House," Trump tweeted on Thursday.