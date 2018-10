Photo of US rapper Kanye West (r.) visiting Donald Trump (l.) in New York after the latter had been elected president in 2016; they will meet again in the Oval Office this Thursday after West has repeatedly expressed his support of the president. EFE-EPA/File

President Donald Trump will meet later this week with rapper Kanye West to discuss the prevention of gang violence and reform of the US penitentiary system, among other issues, the White House said Tuesday.

"Kanye West is coming to the White House to have lunch with President Trump...Topics of discussions will include manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago," press secretary Sarah Sanders said.