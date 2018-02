Then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with President of Mexico Enrique Peña Nieto in Los Pinos, Mexico City, Mexico, Aug. 31, 2016. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUNEZ

US President Donald Trump and his Mexican counterpart, Enrique Peña Nieto, plan to meet "in coming weeks," Mexico's top diplomat said Thursday.

"We're working so it will be a meeting with substance at which agreements can be reached and there are open and constructive conversations about the differences we have," Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray told Radio Formula.