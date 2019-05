US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the 38th annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, May 2019. EPA-EFE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the 38th annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, May 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

Migrants attempt to enter the United States illegally from the Playas Tijuana area in the Mexican state of Baja California, Mexico, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOEBETH TERRIQUEZ

US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the 38th annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, May 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

The United States president Donald Trump on Thursday is due to unveil a long-awaited proposal on immigration, one of the key issues that his successful 2016 presidential campaign was built on.

He is expected to request more funds to build a fence along the border with Mexico and to introduce language and other aptitude tests as part of a "merit-based" immigration system that moves selection criteria away from family ties or humanitarian concerns.