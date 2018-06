US President Donald J. Trump responds to a question from the news media prior to departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The president of the United States and his wife will welcome Spain's king and queen to the White House on June 19, the White House confirmed on Friday.

In a statement, the White House said that during the visit by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia "we will recognize the historical ties between the United States and Spain that serve as a foundation for our deep partnership and friendship today."