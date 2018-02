Suspected school shooter Nikolas Cruz (L) stands with assistant public defender Melisa McNeill (R) as he makes a video appearance in Broward County court before Judge Kim Theresa Mollica in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SUSAN STOCKER / POOL RECROP

Hundreds of community members take part in a candlelight vigil at the Amphitheater at Pine Trails Park, Parkland, Florida, USA, Feb. 15 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO VIERA

US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on the 14 February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida; in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The president of the United States will travel to South Florida on Friday to meet with family members of the victims of this week's school shooting that left 17 dead.

"I will be leaving for Florida today to meet with some of the bravest people on earth - but people whose lives have been totally shattered," Donald Trump wrote Friday morning on Twitter.