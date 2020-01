US President Donald Trump (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walk to the White House's Oval Office on 27 January 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump said while welcoming Netanyahu to the White House that he will unveil his long-delayed Mideast peace plan on 28 January 2020. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

Trump to present peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians on Tuesday

US President Donald Trump said while welcoming conservative Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House that he will unveil his long-awaited Mideast peace plan on Tuesday.

The plan is bound to be roundly rejected by Palestinian authorities, who are staunchly opposed to any role by Washington as mediator.