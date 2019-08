Greg Zanis with Crosses for Losses (C) does an interview about the crosses for each victim he has for the make shift memorial after the mass shooting that happened at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, Aug. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Emma Del Valle (L) hugs Brenda Castaneda (R) while attending the make shift memorial along the street after the mass shooting that happened at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, USA, Aug.5, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Democratic Party US presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke does an interview with the media in front of a make shift memorial along the street after the mass shooting that happened at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, USA, Aug. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

A man hugs his daughter while standing at the make shift memorial for the mass shooting that happened at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, USA, Aug. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Antonio Basbo cries while standing next to the cross for his partner Margie Reckard at the make shift memorial for the mass shooting that happened at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, USA, Aug. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Trump to visit El Paso after mass shooting that killed at least 22 people

The president of the United States plans to visit the border city of El Paso, Texas, where at least 22 people were killed in a recent mass shooting, the city's mayor announced Monday.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said at a press conference that the visit, scheduled for Wednesday, was not political and explained that it was his "formal duty" to welcome Donald Trump despite their disagreements following the latter's criticism of the Texan city earlier this year.