President Donald Trump delivers remarks on supporting American farmers, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

The United States president will begin his visit to Japan on May 25 to coordinate action on North Korea and strengthen ties with Tokyo.

Donald Trump will be the first foreign leader to be received by the new Japanese Emperor, Naruhito, who ascended the throne on May 1, following the abdication of his father, the now Emperor Emeritus Akihito.